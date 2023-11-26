Israeli PM Netanyahu Visits Gaza For First Time Since War Began, Tells Israeli Troops 'Nothing Will Stop Us'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday made his first visit to Palestine's Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war began on 7 October. According to reports, during the visit Prime Minister Netanyahu told Israeli soldiers there that Israel will continue until it wins.\"We continue until the end -- until victory,\" footage posted online by his office showed him saying, on his first such trip since the war began October 7. \"Nothing will stop us, and we are convinced that we have the power, the strength, the will and the determination to achieve all the war's goals, and we will.\" AFP reported.

Meanwhile, Hamas fighters on Sunday freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis, in a third set of releases under a cease-fire deal. Israel was to free 39 Palestinian prisoners later Sunday as part of the deal.A fourth exchange is expected to take place on Monday – the last day of the four-day cease-fire between the enemies. A total of 50 hostages and 150 Palestinian prisoners are to be freed declared war on Hamas after the group carried out a cross-border attack on 7 October that killed some 1,200 people and took 240 people hostage. An Israeli offensive in Gaza has left over 13,300 people dead, according to health authorities in the Hamas-run territory.The four-day cease-fire, which began Friday, was brokered by Qatar and Egypt and the United States. Hamas will release at least 50 Israeli hostages, and Israel will free 150 Palestinian prisoners. All are women and minors has said the truce can be extended by an extra day for every additional 10 hostages freed, but has vowed to quickly resume its offensive once it ends. Sullivan said the US is working"with all sides on the possibility that this deal gets extended to additional hostages beyond the initial 50."The pause has given some respite to Gaza's 2.3 million people, still reeling from relentless Israeli bombardment that has driven three-quarters of the population from their homes and leveled residential areas. Rocket fire from Gaza militants into Israel also went silent Palestinians in northern Gaza, where the offensive has focused, returned to the streets. Entire city blocks in and around Gaza City have been gutted by airstrikes that hollowed out buildings and left drifts of rubble.(With agency inputs)

