CAA Final Draft Likely To Be Ready By March 30, 2024: Union Minister

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Sunday said the final draft of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (commonly known as CAA) is expected to be ready by March 30 next year, News agency PTI reported a gathering of Matua community at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district, the BJP MP from Kheri constituency in Uttar Pradesh, said nobody can snatch citizenship rights from the community, adding that the Act passed by the Parliament in December 2019 ensured that the members of the community had become citizens of this country Read | Airbus to scale up defence production with Tata arm“You will get the full rights of citizenship. In the absence of proper documents, no action can be initiated against you. This we have included in the Act,” the minister told the gathering. He was joined by Minister of State for Shipping and Bongaon BJP MP Santanu Thakur at the event\"The process to roll out CAA has gained momentum in the last couple of years... some issues are being sorted out. Nobody can snatch citizenship rights from the Matuas. By March next year, the final draft of the CAA is expected to be ready for coming into force,\" PTI quoted the minister as saying amid thundering applause.

\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels

🚀

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\"

Click here!The Citizenship (Amendment) Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan entering India before December 31, 2014 Read | IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians in all-cash dealTrinamool Congress has ensured the rights of Matuas as citizens of the country, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said, adding that the saffron party remembers Matuas and the CAA only during elections. They will never be able to roll out CAA in West Bengal Read | Israel Hamas truce: Is this the end of the conflictThe BJP's false claims are becoming clear to the Matuas and others. The saffron party will be rejected by all in next year's elections, the news agency reported him as saying.

MENAFN26112023007365015876ID1107487202