Explore San Francisco Via 5 City Hotels

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Dubai - Asdaf News:\r

\r

Millions of tourists visit San Francisco annually; it's a dynamic, scenic city known for its distinctive landmarks, extensive history, and rich cultural diversity.\r

\r

if you are planning to visit San Francisco, reserving a hotel in the heart of the city will be an excellent way to explore the city.\r

\r

Union Square in downtown, is one of the top options from which you can easily travel in various directions to explore the local shops, museums, and dining options. Alternatively, you could base yourself in a neighbourhood like the Marina District, where you could interact with the residents and concentrate on things like riding your bike to the Golden Gate Bridge or even having fun at the city's beaches.\r

\r

Five hotels in San Francisco, you may consider staying in any of them where each offers a unique perspective on the city by the Bay.\r

\r

Hilton San Francisco Union Square, Union Square\r

\r

The Hilton San Francisco is a downtown hotel situated directly off the Union Square with its colourful past that includes pro-Union rallies in the 19th century and currently hub for live theatre, dining, and shopping. The high-rise hotel is only two blocks away from the upscale stores surrounding Union Square and one block from the Powell Street cable car turnaround. The hotel's upper levels offer breathtaking panoramic views of the Bay and city.\r

\r

Parc 55, Union Square\r

\r

Nestled a short distance from Union Square, Parc 55 provides convenient access to several of San Francisco's highly regarded downtown dining establishments. However, this 1,024-room hotel is a culinary destination unto itself. With dishes like green curry rabbit and khao yum, a fiery turmeric rice salad, the on-site restaurant Kin Khao has been recognised with a Michelin star for its audaciously inventive Thai cooking. The California cuisine of Cable 55, the hotel's other dining option, has received recognition for its sustainability efforts and was dubbed a Surfrider Foundation Ocean-Friendly Restaurant.\r

\r

Canopy by Hilton San Francisco\r

\r

The classic d\u00e9cor of Hilton's 194-room Canopy gives it a unique artistic feel. The rooms have large windows with views of the Children's Creativity Museum and downtown, as well as curved headboards and chaise lounges covered in upholstery. If you plan to remain from Thursday through Saturday, join us for a sponsored evening in the lobby. Grab a bite to eat in the lobby on any given day, or go upstairs to the rooftop to add even more city vistas to your evening. Id you are a fan of museums, this hotel will be your best choice where you can visit the\u00a0 nearby San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA), the Museum of the African Diaspora (MOAD), and other contemporary museums.\r

\r

Infinity Hotel San Francisco, Marina District\r

\r

Conveniently located close to San Francisco\u2019s Marina District, and near some of the Bay Area\u2019s timeless sights: Ghirardelli Square, the Palace of Fine Arts, and the Golden Gate Bridge, the 75-room Infinity is part of Hilton's boutique-style Tapestry Collection and opened in autumn 2023. The distance between it and the bridge is only two miles in one direction and two miles in the other from Fisherman's Wharf, the starting point for trips to Alcatraz. It's simple to get started exploring from The Infinity as well: rent bikes directly from the hotel and ride your bike to the museums and green areas of the Presidio, which is less than a mile away.\r

\r

The Barnes San Francisco, Union Square\r

\r

The Barnes hotel is an urban retreat paired with refined elegance, the 189-room boutique hotel is less than a block off Union Square.\u00a0Rooms are lush of retro charm; picture velvet lounge chairs, unusual lamps, and peony-adorned headboards. The eight-story hotel was once known as the Hotel Manx and was built in 1908. In the heart of San Francisco's Union Square, The Barnes Restaurant provides an enhanced dining experience in a contemporary environment.\r

\r

\r

\r





MENAFN26112023007116015312ID1107487108