Earthquake Occurs Off Coast Of Taiwan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 has been recorded off the coast
of Taiwan.
The epicenter of the tremors was located 85 km northeast of the
city of Hualien, where about 350,000 people live, Azernews reports citing European-Mediterranean
Seismological Center. The outbreak lay at a depth of 27 km.
There were no reports of casualties or damage. No tsunami threat
was declared.
