-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Earthquake Occurs Off Coast Of Taiwan


11/26/2023 10:09:40 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 has been recorded off the coast of Taiwan.

The epicenter of the tremors was located 85 km northeast of the city of Hualien, where about 350,000 people live, Azernews reports citing European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The outbreak lay at a depth of 27 km.

There were no reports of casualties or damage. No tsunami threat was declared.

MENAFN26112023000195011045ID1107487034

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search