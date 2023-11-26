Earthquake Occurs Off Coast Of Taiwan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 has been recorded off the coast of Taiwan.

The epicenter of the tremors was located 85 km northeast of the city of Hualien, where about 350,000 people live, Azernews reports citing European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The outbreak lay at a depth of 27 km.

There were no reports of casualties or damage. No tsunami threat was declared.