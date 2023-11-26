Ukrainian Defense Minister, NATO PA President Discuss Strengthening Of AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Michal Szczerba have discussed strengthening of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“Had a productive meeting with the President of NATO Parliamentary Assembly. Ukraine's Defence Ministry plans on adopting NATO standards and practices to strengthen the Ukrainian army. Exchanged ideas on NATO summit in DC,” Umerov said in a post on his Facebook page.

As reported by Ukrinform, in a phone call, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke about the recent air attacks by Russia and security assistance priorities for Ukraine's Defense Forces.