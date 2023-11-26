Houses Damaged As Russians Shell Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Kherson, damaging houses and a car in two districts of the city.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"The Russian army regularly fires at Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. The city's Korabelnyi and Dniprovskyi districts were hit. Houses and a car were damaged as a result of enemy attacks," he posted.

Mrochko added that information about the victims is being clarified.

As reported, on November 25, the Russian army shelled Kherson region 58 times.