Houses Damaged As Russians Shell Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Kherson, damaging houses and a car in two districts of the city.
Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.
"The Russian army regularly fires at Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. The city's Korabelnyi and Dniprovskyi districts were hit. Houses and a car were damaged as a result of enemy attacks," he posted. Read also:
Over 500 settlements in blackout across Ukraine due to bad weather, technological issues, hostilities
Mrochko added that information about the victims is being clarified.
As reported, on November 25, the Russian army shelled Kherson region 58 times.
MENAFN26112023000193011044ID1107487032
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.