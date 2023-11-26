Kuwait's Jet Ski In Third Place In GP1 Lake Toba World Championship '23

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Marine Sports Club Rider Yousef Al-Abdulrazzaq won first place in the (SLALOM GP1) category and third place in the overall points standings in the (RUNABOUT GP1) category of the World Jet Ski Championship 2023, held at Lake Toba in Indonesia.

Al-Abdulrazzaq, in a phone call with KUNA on Sunday, expressed great happiness with this achievement in this world championship, which is sponsored by the International Union of Marine Sports (UIM).

He pointed out that the tournament began its activities on November 24 and concluded earlier in the day with the participation of 25 contestants representing 22 countries who competed vigorously in its various categories. (end)

mym







