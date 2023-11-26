Cabinet Issues New Decisions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -A Cabinet session held Sunday, headed by Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Khasawneh, decided to approve the mandating reasons for the draft Administrative Organization Bylaw for the General Secretariat of the Lower House of Representatives for 2023, in preparation for sending it to the Bureau of Legislation and Opinion to complete procedures for issuing it according to rules in force.The system aims to eliminate overlap and duplication in tasks of a number of the House's organizational units to carry out duties efficiently and effectively.The Council of Ministers also decided to approve the validating reasons for the draft Private Offices Bylaw for Jordanians Recruitment inside and outside the Kingdom for 2023.This regulation follows issuance of the amended Labor Law No. (10) of 2023 and aims to enable Ministry of Labor to carry out its tasks contained in the law to align with its roles in regulating the Kingdom's labor market and affairs of those private offices.Additionally, the Cabinet decided to approve implementation of the project to supply Al-Quwayrah Industrial City with natural gas from Egypt Gas Company, provided that the Egyptian firm is registered with Jordan Engineers Association (JEA) and receive approval to execute the enterprise from Jordan Construction Contractors Association (JCCA).The implementation also requests the investor to implement the system of compulsory recruitment of Jordanian workers from the Kingdom's governorates in the construction projects No. (131) of 2016.On another decision, the Council of Ministers decided to appoint Dr. Zaid Ibrahim Kilani as Secretary-General of the General Iftaa` Department (GID).The Cabinet also decided to appoint Omar Mustafa Dabbas as Director General of the Jordan Maritime commission (JMC).