Switzerland To Contribute Over EUR 3M To Grain From Ukraine Initiative

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Switzerland will donate 3 million francs (over EUR 3 million) to the World Food Programme, which is implementing the Grain from Ukraine initiative.

The Embassy of Switzerland in Ukraine posted this on the social platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“During food security summit in Kyiv, President of Switzerland Alain Berset announced that Switzerland would contribute towards helping those affected by transferring 3 million francs to the WFP,” the report says.

The embassy stressed that as a result of Russia's war of aggression, around 11 million people in Ukraine are dependent on food aid

As reported by Ukrinform, the second summit of the Ukrainian humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine took place in Kyiv on November 25 under the auspices of the President of Ukraine. The participants adopted a joint statement, supported by 23 countries.

The Swedish government stated it would provide Ukraine with more than EUR 8.7 million as part of the Grain From Ukraine initiative.

Finland will donate EUR 3 million in additional support to improve food security in Ukraine. The funds will be directed to support the export of grain and help in demining villages.

As part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative, Lithuania will allocate EUR 2 million by the end of the year, and is also ready to increase the transit capacity of Baltic ports precisely for Ukrainian exports.