UWC Joins Commemorative Events Honoring 90Th Anniversary Of Holodomor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 25, the Ukrainian World Congress leadership joined commemorative events at the highest state level to honor the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor-genocide of 1932-33 in Ukraine.

The UWC reported this on its website , according to Ukrinform.

Thus, UWC President Paul Grod, Vice Presidents Stefan Romaniw, and Andriy Futey lit candles, together with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, First Lady Olena Zelenska, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov, Metropolitan Epifaniy of Kyiv and All Ukraine, Head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church His Beatitude Sviatoslav, and other Ukraine's political and military leaders, in memory of the innocent men, women, and children who perished from famine in 1932-33.



The UWC noted that despite Russia's record-breaking attack on Ukraine with 75 kamikaze drones on the night of November 25, high-ranking representatives of Ukraine's partner countries gathered at a solemn meeting in the Verkhovna Rada.

The UWC delegation included UWC President Paul Grod, Andriy Futey, UWC Vice President and the President of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA), Stefan Romaniw, First Vice President of the Ukrainian World Congress and Co-Chair of the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations (AFUO), Mykola-Myroslav Petretskyi, UWC Vice President for Eastern Europe and the President of the Union of Ukrainians in Romania (UUR), Roman Mykytenko, UWC Vice President for Northern Europe, and Roman Grod, the President of the World Congress of Ukrainian Students, Andriy Shevchenko, Head of the UWC Mission to Ukraine and Serhiy Kasyanchuk, Director of the UWC Mission to Ukraine.

The UWC President published a video address to 65 million Ukrainians globally. He stated that Putin's actions parallel Stalin's from 90 years ago, aiming to eradicate the Ukrainian population.

“Today, we are commemorating the 90th anniversary of Russia's genocidal famine, which took the lives of millions of Ukrainians. In parallel, the Russian Soviet regime exterminated thousands of Ukrainian priests, academics, politicians, and school teachers for their Ukrainian patriotic beliefs. We bow our heads in memory of the victims of Holodomor, and we double our commitment to support the people of Ukraine from Russia's genocidal invasion today,” stated the UWC President.

As reported by Ukrinform, a delegation of the Ukrainian World Congress is on an official visit to Ukraine to commemorate the victims of the Holodomor of 1932-1933.

Photo: UWC