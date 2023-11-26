Culture Ministry Appoints New Director To Heydar Aliyev Palace

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Culture Ministry has appointed a new director to the Heydar
Aliyev Palace.
According to the relevant order, Ilham Gasimov was appointed
director of the Heydar Aliyev Palacem, Azernews reports.
Ilham Gasimov was born in 1977. In 1998, he graduated from the
Azerbaijan Technical University.
Ilham Gasimov is the author of television projects, theatrical
productions, concert programs, etc.
