Culture Ministry Appoints New Director To Heydar Aliyev Palace

The Culture Ministry has appointed a new director to the Heydar Aliyev Palace.

According to the relevant order, Ilham Gasimov was appointed director of the Heydar Aliyev Palacem, Azernews reports.

Ilham Gasimov was born in 1977. In 1998, he graduated from the Azerbaijan Technical University.

Ilham Gasimov is the author of television projects, theatrical productions, concert programs, etc.