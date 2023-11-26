Turkish Minister Of National Defense Arrives In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish Minister of National Defense Yashar Guler has arrived in
Azerbaijan.
The minister will take part in the meeting of the defense
ministers of Turkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia, Azernews reports.
Minister Yashar Guler was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev
International Airport by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel
General Zakir Hasanov and other officials.
