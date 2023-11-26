-->


Turkish Minister Of National Defense Arrives In Azerbaijan


11/26/2023 9:19:51 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish Minister of National Defense Yashar Guler has arrived in Azerbaijan.

The minister will take part in the meeting of the defense ministers of Turkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia, Azernews reports.

Minister Yashar Guler was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other officials.

