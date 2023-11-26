Tynda Music Enthralls Audiences With Captivating Music

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Tynda Music Orchestra is a remarkable ensemble that has gained recognition for its talent and passion.

Based in Kazakhstan, the music project has now evolved into a full-fledged symphonic orchestra with an extensive repertoire.

In his interview with AZERNEWS , the head of Product Department at Tynda Music Darkhan Kuanov provides insight into the orchestra's history and activities, as well as its dedication to promoting music appreciation and fostering artistic growth.

Q: Could you please share with our readers the story behind the creation of the orchestra?

A: Tynda Music was created on May 21, 2022 by producer and project director Aidos Mendaliev in Almaty. Within a span of 1.5 years, the orchestra has successfully organized over 200 concerts across five countries - Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Georgia. Throughout this period, the project has captivated audiences with more than 10 unique concert programs.

Q: What factors influence your decision-making process when selecting the theme for your concert programs?

A: Tynda Music is a major music project from Kazakhstan. A team of professional musicians who are inspired by the idea of performing their favorite music on non-standard venues.

Q: How was the musical program dedicated to Ludovico Einaudi received by Azerbaijani spectators?

A: The Ludovico Einaudi program in Baku was very warmly received by the audience. Stormy applause and shouts of Bravo! I would like to note that Azerbaijan has the most pleasant listeners, connoisseurs of real art.

Q: What can you say about the upcoming concert in Baku?

A: Tynda Music will immerse music lovers in Baku into the Harry Potter cinematic universe on December 14. A chamber orchestra of professional musicians will perform at Heydar Aliyev Palace, creating a truly magical night.

Q: What musical projects are expected in the future?

