Tynda Music Enthralls Audiences With Captivating Music

Tynda Music Orchestra is a remarkable ensemble that has gained
recognition for its talent and passion.
Based in Kazakhstan, the music project has now evolved into a
full-fledged symphonic orchestra with an extensive repertoire.
The orchestra continues to explore new musical horizons
promising to captivate audiences worldwide.
In his interview with AZERNEWS , the head of Product
Department at Tynda Music Darkhan Kuanov provides insight into the
orchestra's history and activities, as well as its dedication to
promoting music appreciation and fostering artistic growth.
Q: Could you please share with our readers the story
behind the creation of the orchestra?
A: Tynda Music was created on May 21, 2022 by
producer and project director Aidos Mendaliev in Almaty. Within a
span of 1.5 years, the orchestra has successfully organized over
200 concerts across five countries - Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan,
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Georgia. Throughout this period, the
project has captivated audiences with more than 10 unique concert
programs.
Q: What factors influence your decision-making process
when selecting the theme for your concert programs?
A: Tynda Music is a major music project from
Kazakhstan. A team of professional musicians who are inspired by
the idea of performing their favorite music on non-standard
venues.
Q: How was the musical program dedicated to Ludovico
Einaudi received by Azerbaijani spectators?
A: The Ludovico Einaudi program in Baku was
very warmly received by the audience. Stormy applause and shouts of
Bravo! I would like to note that Azerbaijan has the most pleasant
listeners, connoisseurs of real art.
Q: What can you say about the upcoming concert in
Baku?
A: Tynda Music will immerse music lovers in
Baku into the Harry Potter cinematic universe on December 14. A
chamber orchestra of professional musicians will perform at Heydar
Aliyev Palace, creating a truly magical night.
Q: What musical projects are expected in the
future?
A: Work on new musical projects is currently
underway. We are in the process of creating 10 more large and
diverse concert programs. New projects will be announced in the
near future.
