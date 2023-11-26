KUNA Partakes In Media Forum In Jeddah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) partook in the International Media Forum titled (The Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence - Risks of Misinformation and Bias) held in Jeddah on Sunday.
The one-day forum was organized by the Union of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (UNA) with a specific focus on the Palestinian cause and involved participant-led discussion sessions aimed at fostering optimal cooperation and understanding to attain the forum's intended objectives.
Deputy Director General for Administrative and Financial Affairs Mohammad Al-Mannai and Director of Marketing and Public Relation Issam Al-Ruwayeh represented KUNA at the forum. (end)
