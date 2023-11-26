Kuwait Wins Second Place In Kyokushinkan World Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's team won on Sunday second place in Kyokushinkan World Tournament held in Almaty, Kazakhstan from 24 to 26 of November.

Head of Kuwait's delegation Hasan Al-Kanderi stated to KUNA that Kyokushinkan's player Al-Zayed won second in the open weight above 45 men category, after the Russian team.

Al-Kanderi praised the Kuwaiti team's effort during the tournament, noting they will participate in the Arab Kyokushinkan tournament, hosted by Saudi Arabia next December, and the Asian and European tournament in Istanbul next year.

The Kuwait team includes the team's coach Mubarak Al-Ajmi, assistant coach Dhari Al-Shammari, players Khaled Al-Zayed, Dhari Al-Enezi, Saud Al-Daihan, Othman Al-Mashoh, Sulaiman Al-Zaidan, Essa Al-Fahad, Mohammad Al-Saedi and Abdulaziz Al-Azmi.

The sport of Kyokushinkan Karate spread in Kuwait during 1975, and a committee emerged from the Olympic committee, regarding this sport in 2007. (end)

as







MENAFN26112023000071011013ID1107486944