Oil prices fall as global shares see mixed performances

(MENAFN) On Friday, benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery experienced a decline of USD1.56, settling at USD75.54 per barrel. Simultaneously, Brent crude for January delivery dropped by 84 cents, reaching USD80.23 per barrel. These fluctuations in oil prices reflect the ongoing volatility in global markets.



The energy sector also witnessed changes in other commodities. Wholesale gasoline for December delivery recorded a decrease of 7 cents, closing at USD2.17 per gallon. Similarly, December heating oil experienced a decline of 5 cents, settling at USD2.84 per gallon. December natural gas saw a decrease of 4 cents, reaching USD2.86 per 1,000 cubic feet.



In contrast, precious metals experienced upward movements. Gold for December delivery increased by USD10.20, reaching USD2,003 per ounce. Silver for December delivery rose by 65 cents, closing at USD24.34 per ounce, while December copper saw an increase of 3 cents, settling at USD3.79 per pound.



Amidst these market dynamics, the currency market also showed fluctuations. The dollar experienced a decline against the Japanese yen, falling to 149.48 yen from the previous 149.60 Japanese yen. Conversely, the euro gained strength, rising to USD1.0945 from USD1.0884. The interconnectedness of these economic indicators highlights the intricate nature of global financial markets and the ongoing impact of various factors on commodity prices and currency values.

