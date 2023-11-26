Daryl Hall takes legal action against longtime partner, John Oates

(MENAFN) Daryl Hall, one half of the iconic music duo Hall & Oates, has taken legal action against his longtime partner, John Oates. Hall alleges that Oates' plan to sell his share of their joint venture, Whole Oats Enterprises LLP, would violate the terms of their business agreement. The legal move prompted a Nashville chancery court judge to issue a temporary restraining order on November 16, preventing the sale until legal proceedings, and a previously initiated arbitration process, are concluded.



While the lawsuit was initially filed under seal, obscuring many details, the publicly released version did not specify the stakes involved in the sale. However, it is known that Primary Wave IP Investment Management LLC is the potential buyer, and they have held a "significant interest" in the song catalog of Hall and Oates for over 15 years. The legal dispute has brought attention to the complexities of the music industry, especially regarding ownership and sales of song catalogs.



Daryl Hall's dissatisfaction with the sale of his back catalog has been hinted at in the past. In a 2021 interview with Sky News, he mentioned disappointment over the early sale of his catalog, stating that he didn't receive the money from it. He also emphasized the importance for artists to retain their publishing rights, highlighting the significance of ownership in the music business. The legal proceedings between Hall and Oates underscore the intricate relationships and financial intricacies that can arise in long-term partnerships within the music industry.

