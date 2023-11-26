Crude steel production in Iran surpasses 25.1 million tons in 10 months

(MENAFN) In the first 10 months of 2023, Iran's crude steel production reached 25.1 million tons, marking a slight 0.1 percent decline compared to the same period the previous year, according to the World Steel Association (WSA).



The global crude steel production for the same duration reached 1.567 billion tons, as reported by an Iranian news agency.



In October 2023, Iran produced 3.1 million tons of crude steel, maintaining its position as the world's 10th largest steel producer during this period.



The WSA report indicates that the world's top steel producers in the first 10 months of 2023 were China, India, Japan, the U.S., and Russia, in that order.



The global steel industry produced 150 million tons of steel in October 2023, reflecting a 0.6 percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year.



It's noteworthy that Iran's steel output for the first nine months of 2023 was reported at 22.1 million tons, showing a 0.6 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2022, according to the previous WSA report.



Despite external pressures such as U.S. sanctions and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on global producers, Iran's steel industry has consistently developed.



The country is anticipated to rise to the seventh position among the world's leading steel producers by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2025).

