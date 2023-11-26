EU under threat of new energy crisis

(MENAFN) The onset of the peak consumption season in the EU, coupled with increased demand from Asia, has the potential to elevate natural gas prices in Europe despite the abundance of liquefied natural gas (LNG) globally, as reported by a news agency this week.



Various factors have exacerbated the situation, including geopolitical tensions, highlighted by the recent seizure of a Houthi ship. Additionally, challenges in the supply chain, such as restrictions in the Panama Canal and risks associated with the Suez Canal, have contributed to concerns regarding global LNG shipping and pricing, according to the report.



“Vulnerability to any occurrence that can influence prices was made crystal clear earlier this week when European benchmark prices jumped after the news broke of Houthis seizing a cargo ship in the Red Sea,” the news agency mentioned, emphasizing that the vessel was associated with an Israeli company, it was widely interpreted as an indication of a potential escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.



According to the report referencing S&P Global, some experts in the gas trading industry anticipate that LNG prices may not experience a significant increase, even with the growing geopolitical risks in the Middle East.



Additionally, the report highlights the increasing importance of shipping news for various commodities due to restricted movement through the Panama Canal and the heightened risks associated with passage via the Suez Canal, particularly amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.



The report also notes that Asian buyers of US LNG are exploring alternative routes due to limited movement in the key choke-point between North and South America. This shift is expected to contribute to higher freight rates.

MENAFN26112023000045015839ID1107486889