Several states target food waste to address environmental worries, hunger

(MENAFN) In an effort to tackle both environmental concerns and hunger, several states, including New York, are implementing initiatives to reduce food waste. Larger businesses, such as grocery stores, are now required to donate edible food and, if possible, recycle remaining food scraps. Sean Rafferty, the store manager for ShopRite of Elmsford-Greenburgh in New York, highlighted the shift from discarding unsold items to contributing to food banks and programs that aid those facing food insecurities. This change is part of a broader trend as states recognize the environmental impact of food waste, contributing to diminishing landfill space and releasing greenhouse gases like methane.



Globally, approximately one-third of food is wasted, with the United States exceeding this average at 40 percent, according to the Harvard Food Law and Policy Clinic. The economic implications are substantial, with the U.S. spending around USD218 billion annually on growing and producing food that ultimately goes to waste. Of the 63 tons wasted, 52.4 tons end up in landfills, contributing to environmental challenges and global warming.



Concerns about food waste extend beyond the economic and environmental dimensions. Food waste also exacerbates the issue of hunger, and the redirection of surplus food to those in need helps address both problems simultaneously. Emily Broad Leib, the director of the Harvard Food Law and Policy Clinic, emphasizes that food waste is responsible for 8 percent to 10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, she points out that 20 percent of water in the U.S. is used to grow food that ends up discarded, highlighting the inefficiencies in the current food production and distribution system. The initiatives taken by states reflect a growing awareness of the multifaceted impact of food waste and the need for comprehensive solutions.

