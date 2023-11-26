Israeli container ship faces attack by suspected Iranian drone in Indian Ocean

(MENAFN) An Israeli billionaire's container ship, the CMA CGM Symi, reportedly faced an attack by a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean. The incident occurred as Israel engages in conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, adding to the escalating tensions in the region. The Malta-flagged vessel was allegedly targeted by a triangle-shaped Shahed-136 drone carrying explosives while in international waters. The drone detonated, causing damage to the ship but without causing injuries to the crew. This event is part of a broader pattern where global shipping has become a target in the ongoing conflict, posing the risk of a wider regional confrontation.



A U.S. defense official, speaking anonymously, stated that the assessment is based on intelligence indicating Iran's involvement in the attack. The suspicion is that Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard executed the assault. Notably, similar drones have been employed by Russia in its war against Ukraine, highlighting the evolving threat landscape in conflicts. While a truce has temporarily halted fighting between Israel and Hamas, incidents like these underscore the fragility of the situation and the potential for broader regional implications.



The attack on the CMA CGM Symi raises concerns about the security of maritime activities and underscores the geopolitical complexities surrounding the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. As global powers monitor these developments closely, the incident adds to the challenges of maintaining stability in the region. The shipping company, CMA CGM, based in Marseille, France, referred inquiries to the vessel's owner, Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, ultimately controlled by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer.

