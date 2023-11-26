Energy Markets Affect GCC Stocks

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets saw limited performances this week, trading horizontally for the most part. Traders could remain attentive to the developments in energy markets and their impact on performance.

The Saudi stock market closed the week in the red, declining after a previous rebound. The main index could remain exposed to the downside and could record some price corrections while traders continue to consider the developments in oil markets. The delayed OPEC meeting could also add to the uncertainty and could fuel more caution among investors.

Energy markets also affected sentiment on the Qatari stock market. The latter’s main index saw increasingly limited price movements this week, trading sideways overall, and could see additional price corrections if energy prices continue to slide.

Similarly to other markets in the region, the Dubai stock market remained without a clear direction and traded sideways for more than a week. The market could find a positive impetus when Dubai Taxi debuts trading early next month.

The Abu Dhabi stock market recorded some volatility but continued to trade near levels seen during most of this month. The market could remain exposed to the developments in energy markets while it recorded a downtrend during the last few months overall.





