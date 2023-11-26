“Al Hamriyah” Tells A Story Named the UAE

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Sharjah: 25 November 2023 – From the port of Sharjah, whose ships reach the farthest corners of the world, and on the banks of the creek, whispers of patriotism echoed, touching the hearts of the participants in the UAE’s 52nd National Day activities held on Thursday, 23 November, in the Hamriya Heritage Village.

Like every year, the activities began on the main stage with the singing of the national anthem and the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. The audience then heard the opening speech from the Hamriyah Municipal Council, and were then entertained by various cultural and heritage performances that emphasized the spirit of loyalty and belonging to the nation. The participants also watched a video about the 52nd Union Day that was prepared by the organizing committee, followed by a national competition which was enjoyed by Emiratis from all generations.

The activities in Al Hamriya also included interactive workshops organized by Al Hamriya Municipality and government entities.

On the stage of the ceremony, Al Hamriyah Municipality held a cultural activity, followed by a sports program supervised by Al Hamriyah Club. Elsewhere Hamriyah School District presented various national shows and other activities also included a zone allocated for popular foods, crafts, and heritage products.

His Excellency Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee, said: “We praise the enthusiasm of the people of Al Hamriyah and their dedication to the nation that was clear in their distinguished activities and the wide participation of old and young people, children, men and women, in an impressive scene that is full of pride. We hope that we continue to witness these celebrations year after year, and that our children will continue to revive this legacy after us.”





