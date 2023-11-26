Saudi Sports for All Federation to hold third Riyadh Marathon on February 10, 2024

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, xx November, 2023 – The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) has announced the date for the third Riyadh International Marathon, due to take place on February 10, 2024, supported by the Ministry of Sport. The road-based event is considered the first official full marathon to be held in the Kingdom under the Saudi Sport for All Federation.



While serious runners will be focused on the full marathon course (42.2km), there are shorter routes to be enjoyed in the city, suitable for all abilities and fitness levels. The three other courses include a half marathon (21.1km), a 10k for those aged 17 and over, and a 4k run for beginners, families, and children, making this a truly inclusive event. To take part, registration is available via the Riyadh Marathon website and the SFA’s Sports for All website and app.



Helping to create a fun, carnival atmosphere, a ‘Marathon Village’ area will be set up for two days – February 9-10 – to suit the needs of all participants and spectators, before and after the race. This will feature food and beverage stands, entertainment options, and the chance to try a wide range of fitness and well-being activities.

For those unable to attend, but still wanting to join in, the SFA will make available several customized field training programs, in addition to information on physical activity and diet, available via the Riyadh Marathon website and social media. This will allow those far and wide to feel the benefits.



HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President of the SFA, said: “We are pleased to welcome back the Riyadh Marathon, and confirm the date in February for its third edition. Through this event, the SFA continues to fulfil its mandate set by the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, to get more of the Kingdom’s population interested and engaged in physical activity. We also continue to add to the country’s reputation as a fast-growing international sports destination and promote tourism by inviting participants from around the world to compete.”

The SFA anticipates that the third Riyadh Marathon will be its most successful yet, attracting 20,000 participants. The previous event saw 15,000 runners from 201 nationalities, with the percentage of Saudi citizens reaching 61.6%.



By organizing events such as the Riyadh Marathon, working with schools and businesses, and communities across the Kingdom, the SFA continues to introduce a wide range of initiatives, many targeting specific age groups and locations, designed to increase the percentage of the population engaged in physical activity. According to recent figures provided by the General Authority for Statistics, those participating in at least 30 minutes of physical activity per week has reached 48.2%.

Like many of the SFA’s events, the Riyadh Marathon is intended to bring large numbers of people together with a shared interest, making new friends and memories as part of their physical journey. This in itself becomes a major incentive for people to take up sport, helping to activate the population, and increase the percentage of those regularly exercising and being active in the Kingdom.





