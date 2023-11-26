Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2023: SCCI to launch Emirate-wide retail event on December 15

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, November 26, 2023

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has officially announced the launch of Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2023, a stand-out promotional and entertainment event and one of the most prominent festivals on Sharjah’s annual retail calendar. The festivities are set to commence across the Emirate’s regions and cities on December 15, and will continue through January 20, 2024.

The SCCI has invited all Sharjah shopping centres and commercial stores to participate in this major event, which provides them with an unparalleled opportunity to expand their businesses, boost revenues, and showcase their products to a broad spectrum of shoppers and foreign visitors. Sharjah Shopping Promotions, organised by the SCCI in cooperation with a number of government agencies involved in economic affairs, is a vital event for the retail sector and other related sectors, coinciding with the holiday season, peak tourism activity, and the UAE’s hosting of several global and regional events.

Over the course of 37 days, the commercial and tourism event will offer Sharjah visitors and residents a world-class shopping and entertainment experience catering to their needs and expectations. The programme is packed with lucrative promotions and major discounts on a variety of products and global brands, as well as winter festivities hosted by a unique lineup of renowned tourism destinations, landmarks, and prominent shopping centres across the Emirate.

H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI, said the Sharjah retail sector’s annual calendar includes many commercial and entertainment festivities, and Sharjah Shopping Promotions is a top event on this list. For the Chamber as its organiser, it offers a significant opportunity to further participate in consolidating the Emirate’s global position as a renowned international shopping destination, while also advancing the retail sector, stimulating commercial market activity, and achieving sustainable growth. What is more, Sharjah Shopping Promotions is considered one of the most attractive shopping experiences among visitors and shoppers nationwide.

For his part, Abdulaziz Mohammed Shattaf, Assistant Director-General of the Communication and Business Sector at the Sharjah Chamber, said the organising committee is working continuously to prepare an outstanding edition of the event, jam-packed with entertainment activities and promotional offers tailored for Sharjah residents and visitors of all ages. Sharjah Shopping Promotions will also feature a plethora of offers and prizes in shopping malls throughout the Emirate.





