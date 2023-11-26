Russia downs Ukrainian dozens of drones launched on Moscow

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Russian authorities asserted that Ukraine attempted to launch an attack on Moscow using dozens of drones, just one day after Russia executed its most extensive drone assault on Kyiv since the initiation of its full-scale war in 2022, as stated by Ukrainian officials.



Russian air defenses successfully intercepted and brought down at least 24 drones over the Moscow region, encompassing areas surrounding the capital, as well as four other provinces to the south and west. The Russian Defense Ministry and Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin communicated this information through updates on Telegram. No references to casualties were made.



Andrei Vorobyev, the governor of the Moscow region, reported on Telegram that the drone strikes had caused damage to three unspecified buildings in the area, emphasizing that no injuries were reported.



According to Russian Telegram channels, one drone reportedly crashed into a 12-story apartment block in Tula, a city about 180 kilometers (113 miles) south of Moscow, resulting in one resident being injured and causing fear among others.



The drone attack led to a temporary shutdown of Moscow's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports, according to Russia's state-run news agency. However, both airports appeared to have resumed normal operations by 6 a.m. local time, as indicated by data from international flight tracking portals.



Russian Telegram channels speculated that Ukrainian forces may have utilized a previously unseen type of drone in the alleged strike, noting some similarities to Iranian-made weapons frequently used by Moscow in its attacks on Ukraine.

