HBKU Holds 2024-2025 Online Graduate Open House

(MENAFN- Hamad Bin Khalifa University) Doha, November 26, 2023 - Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) invited prospective students in Qatar and around the world to its Online Graduate Open House, giving them the opportunity to explore its range of multidisciplinary academic programs as applications open for the 2024/2025 academic year.



Held November 22, 2023, over 750 attendees had the chance to learn about 40 graduate-level degree programs offered by HBKU’s six Colleges, hearing first-hand from their respective deans and faculty how students will benefit from studying within the university’s integrated, cutting-edge teaching and research environment.



Dr. Michael J. Benedick, HBKU Provost, gave the welcoming address, emphasizing how the innovation-centric university leads in education and dedicates itself to solving critical challenges facing Qatar and the world. He also outlined how the university’s collective research output is organized into five focus areas: sustainability, precision health, artificial intelligence, social progress, and progressive education.



Commenting on the demand for HBKU’s multidisciplinary programs, Dr. Benedik said: “Interest in the university’s academic offerings continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, with successive cohorts being larger than the last. Our appeal rests in how we drive collaboration with the world’s best minds and institutions and prepare future leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset so that they can shape novel solutions for positive, global impact.”



Aside from getting the chance to meet HBKU’s internationally renowned faculty, prospective students also heard from the university’s Enrolment Office, which detailed overall admissions requirements as well as the merit-based scholarships and available financial assistance options. Student Affairs staff also engaged with participants, presenting insights into campus life at HBKU and Education City.



At the end of the event, prospective students interacted with HBKU faculty and staff during a live chat question-and-answer session.







MENAFN26112023005140011592ID1107486863