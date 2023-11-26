MOTIONGATE™ Dubai celebrates the Smurfs 65th anniversary with live entertainment, meet & greets and more!

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 24 November 2023: MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the region’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park is rolling out the blue carpet to celebrate the all-blue Smurfs 65th anniversary.

Guests of all ages are invited to celebrate 65 years of Smurf magic with Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Vanity and Brainy in the enchanting world of the Smurfs Village. With live entertainment, meet and greets, new treats and rollercoaster fun, guests are in for a smurf-tastic time.

Smurfies are invited to sit back and enjoy ‘Just Smurf It!’ the live show that guarantees endless giggles and joy for fans big and small.

Parents can also take their children on a stroll around the mushroom-topped houses in Smurfs Village and explore the charming farmyards and forest towns on the Smurf Village Express. The little ones can take an adventurous tour of the Smurfberry Factory and play with flying Smurfberries in an interactive soft play-zone. A not-to-be-missed opportunity awaits as guests have the chance to greet and capture a photo of a lifetime with their favourite blue buddies as they roam around the adorable village.

The day wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the Very Smurfy Café for special themed treats made by Baker Smurf himself, including the limited-time only Smurfberry Cheesecake. Fans can also pick out the exclusive merchandise at the Smurfs Studios Store.

For the ultimate Smurf enthusiasts, the limited-edition Smurfs Annual Pass guarantees year-round Smurf fun. Starting from AED 495, guests can experience the colourful world of The Smurfs along with all unlimited access to all zones in the park including the DreamWorks, Lionsgate, and Columbia Pictures zones, ensuring endless amounts of fun and adventure for all.

Don't miss out on this smurf-tastic opportunity to create magical memories with your loved ones.





