REMINDER - MEDIA INVITE: 11th edition of the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE)

(MENAFN- BLJ Worldwide) Under the theme, ‘Creativity Fluency: Human Flourishing in the Age of AI,’ WISE 11 will gather approximately 2,000 education stakeholders, including innovators, AI ethicists, young trailblazers, and policymakers, to drive conversations around six key tracks. These include: Classrooms of the Future; AI and Digital Sovereignty; Building Ethical AI; Rethinking Higher Education and Jobs in an AI-Driven World; Scaling for Equity and Access; and Systems Transformations.



In 20+ core sessions including panel discussions, masterclasses, open policy roundtables, live podcasts, as well as a host of experiential activities, the summit will identify ways in which humanity can leverage AI to counter complex global challenges, bridge gaps in learning ecosystems, and empower the next generation to thrive in an increasingly AI-centric world.



Participants will have the opportunity to engage with high-profile international figures such as His Excellency Sayasat Nurbek, Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Nina Schick, one of the first GenAI experts and the founder of Tamang Ventures Limited; Aidan White, founder of Ethical Journalism Network; and Conrad Wolfram, European co-founder/CEO of The Wolfram Group.



Some other inspiring speakers include Kian Katanforoosh, CEO and Co-founder of the skills development platform, Workera and Pelonomi Moiloa, CEO and Co-founder of Lelapa AI and Africa-centric AI research and product lab.



Her Excellency Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, Minister of Education and Higher Education, Qatar as well as representatives from The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Teach for All, Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), Qatar Computing and Research Institute at HBKU, among other key local entities, will also speak at the summit.







MENAFN26112023004121001208ID1107486856