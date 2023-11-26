IBM furthers commitment to climate action through The University of Sharjah and free training in green and technology skills

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 24, 2023 – Ahead of COP28, IBM announced the latest investments in its effort to advance environmental sustainability through its social impact programs. A new set of environmental initiatives, including a partnership with the University of Sharjah, arepioneering water solutions that will be scaled through the IBM Sustainability Accelerator to benefit local communities across the United Arab Emirates. Simultaneously, a first-of-its-kind roadmap of sustainability skills courses, available for free through IBM SkillsBuild, will empower future climate action.



The University of Sharjah will build a model and application to monitor and forecast water access conditions in the Middle East and North Africa, to help support communities in arid and semi-arid regions with limited renewable internal freshwater resources.



“Our commitment to climate action is unwavering, and through our partnership with the University of Sharjah, we are empowering communities, fostering innovation, and addressing the urgent need for green and technology skills. Together, we are not just adapting to climate change; we are shaping a resilient and sustainable tomorrow." said Shukri Eid, General Manager, IBM Gulf, Levant and Pakistan.



"The University of Sharjah is proud to partner with IBM in developing solutions for the pressing environmental challenges faced by communities in arid regions” said Dr. Adewale Giwa, Assistant Professor of Chemical and Water Desalination Engineering at the University of Sharjah. “Through the IBM Sustainability Accelerator, we aim to monitor and forecast water access conditions in the region, offering vital support to communities with limited freshwater resources. This collaboration reflects our commitment to leveraging technology for the betterment of society and creating a lasting impact in the face of climate change."



New IBM Sustainability Accelerator partners and projects:



IBM is furthering its commitment to sustainable innovation with projects focused on water management solutions as part of its global social impact program, the IBM Sustainability Accelerator. The 2023 IPCC AR6 Synthesis Report identified that 3.3 billion people live in areas vulnerable to significant impacts from climate change . With a commitment of $30 million worth of technology and services by IBM through the end of 2025, the program is adding five new projects focused on water management, offering IBM technologies, such as watsonx, and an ecosystem of experts.



New IBM SkillsBuild Sustainability Roadmap



New research from IBM and Morning Consult confirms a growing skills gap in sustainability that poses a threat to the workforce across industries. 64% of business leaders surveyed in the UAE anticipate their business will emphasize sustainability skills criteria in their hiring in the next two years, with 79% expecting to invest in sustainability training in the next year.



To help build this pipeline of sustainability talent, IBM SkillsBuild is providing free training that connects cutting edge technologies to ecology and climate change. With AI-powered recommendations available for each learner, this interdisciplinary coursework connect topics such as ecology and biodiversity, with technology training in AI and data analytics. This is a comprehensive curriculum to help equip the next generation of leaders with skills for the green economy.



Learners can benefit from a holistic environmental tech training journey from IBM SkillsBuild with digital credentials available each step of the way.



• Introductory courses will help establish a foundation with historical insights and fundamentals to connect sustainability and technology.

• Mid-level offerings in design thinking and green entrepreneurship will encourage learners to grow their skills.

• Advanced coursework will ask learners to apply their skills to sustainability topics across AI, cybersecurity, and ESG reporting.



These offerings build on IBM’s commitment to skill 30 million people by 2030, with a focus on underrepresented communities. Through collaborations across social service, economic development, and vocational organizations, as well as government agencies, and universities, IBM SkillsBuild makes free online learning widely available, to communities that are underrepresented in technology. These include organizations that will help skill women, including mothers returning to the workforce, ethnic minorities, low-income individuals, and refugees.





