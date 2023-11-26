(MENAFN) In a recent incident near the disputed Xisha/Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, the Chinese military claims to have chased away the USS Hopper guided-missile destroyer, accusing the United States of being a "security risk maker" and the "biggest destroyer" of peace and stability in the region. The spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army's Southern Theater Command, senior colonel Tian Junli, asserted that the breach of China's territorial waters by the United States warship severely jeopardized Beijing's sovereignty. The incident highlights the ongoing tensions in the South China Sea, with China accusing the United States of seeking "navigation hegemony" and promoting the "militarization" of the region.



The Xisha Islands, also known as the Paracel Islands, are at the center of territorial disputes, claimed not only by China but also by Vietnam and Taiwan. While China de-facto governs the region, the United States does not recognize Beijing's claim of sovereignty over the islands, considering it "unlawful" and a threat to the freedom of the seas. The Pentagon has yet to comment on the recent confrontation.



The Chinese military reportedly deployed air and naval forces to monitor and drive away the USS Hopper, emphasizing its commitment to safeguarding its territorial integrity. Similar incidents involving United States warships near the Paracel Islands have occurred in the past, with destroyers like USS Milius and USS Benfold being warned or chased away by the Chinese Navy.



As tensions persist in the South China Sea, the latest encounter underscores the ongoing geopolitical complexities in the region, with competing territorial claims and the involvement of major global powers contributing to an environment of heightened strategic competition. The incident adds to the broader narrative of maritime disputes and security challenges in one of the world's most strategically important waterways.



