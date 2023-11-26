Reporters deaths in Gaza war exposed

(MENAFN) The ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel has taken a heavy toll on journalists and media workers, with at least 57 confirmed deaths, according to the latest data from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). The CPJ's status update, as of November 25, reveals that an additional three journalists are reported missing, raising concerns about the safety and well-being of media professionals covering the hostilities.



The majority of the casualties are Palestinian, with 50 local media workers primarily killed in Israeli air strikes, as indicated by the CPJ's statistics. The remaining confirmed casualties include four Israeli and three Lebanese journalists. The first day of the conflict emerged as the deadliest for media workers, with six fatalities, followed by November 18, which saw five journalists confirmed dead.



Reporters operating in the Gaza Strip face particularly high risks as they strive to cover the conflict during the Israeli ground assault. The challenging conditions include devastating Israeli airstrikes, disrupted communications, supply shortages, and extensive power outages. The CPJ emphasizes the significant sacrifices journalists across the region are making to cover the heart-wrenching conflict, with those in Gaza paying an unprecedented toll and confronting exponential threats. Many have lost colleagues, families, and media facilities, leading some to flee in search of safety in a region where there is no secure haven or exit.



Sherif Mansour, CPJ's Middle East and North Africa program coordinator, expressed concern about the situation, noting that journalists, especially those in Gaza, continue to face significant challenges and threats. The CPJ highlighted an instance where the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reportedly refused to guarantee the safety of reporters from Reuters and AFP working in the combat zone when the news agencies sought such assurances. As the conflict persists, the toll on journalists raises pressing concerns about the safety and freedom of the press in the region.





