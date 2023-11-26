Globe`s biggest iceberg gets separated from ocean floor

(MENAFN) In a significant event for glaciology, the world's largest iceberg, A23a, equivalent to three times the area of New York City, has broken free from the ocean floor after being grounded for 37 years. The colossal iceberg, spanning 1,500 square miles (4,000 square km), initially broke away from the Antarctic coast in 1986, transforming the Weddell Sea into a massive ice island. Now, satellite imagery confirms that A23a is drifting north past the Antarctic Peninsula, propelled by strong winds and ocean currents.



The iceberg's release from its moorings is a rare occurrence, captivating scientists who have been monitoring its stationary presence for decades. Glaciologist Oliver Marsh of the British Antarctic Survey noted that the iceberg's movement is likely due to slight thinning over time, providing it with the extra buoyancy needed to lift off the ocean floor.



While the iceberg's break free from its grounded position is now confirmed, the exact reasons for this release remain a mystery. Dr. Andrew Fleming, a colleague of Oliver Marsh, stated, "The consensus is the time had just come." A23a, known as the oldest ice slab on the planet, has been a subject of interest for researchers, and signs of its impending movement were observed as far back as 2020.



This rare event raises questions about the dynamics of iceberg behavior, contributing valuable insights to the study of Antarctic ice formations. As the colossal iceberg drifts towards 'Iceberg Alley,' scientists anticipate continued observations to understand the factors influencing its movement and the potential impact on the surrounding environment.



