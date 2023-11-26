Research shows how toppling Roe v Wade impacted US births

(MENAFN) A recent study conducted by the Institute of Labor Economics sheds light on the consequences of the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in June 2022. The court's 6-3 vote marked the end of five decades of legal protections for women seeking abortions, empowering individual states to enact restrictions or outright bans on the termination of pregnancies. Approximately 17 months later, the study reveals a substantial increase in births, with about 32,000 babies born in states that implemented abortion restrictions post the Roe v. Wade reversal.



The authors of the study highlight a noteworthy average increase of 2.3 percent in births during the first six months of 2023 in states enforcing total abortion bans. This surge is compared to a control group of states where abortion rights remained protected. The study's findings underscore what the authors describe as "the most profound transformation of the landscape of United States abortion access in 50 years."



The study, relying on birth data obtained from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), not only quantifies the increase in births but also emphasizes a significant shift in the accessibility of abortion services. It notes that 23 percent of US women of reproductive age have experienced an escalation in the distance required to travel for abortion services, rising from an average of 43 miles to 330 miles.



As the study provides empirical insights into the consequences of the Roe v. Wade reversal, the broader implications for reproductive rights and women's healthcare continue to unfold. The surge in births and changes in abortion access underscore the ongoing debates and challenges surrounding reproductive rights in the United States.



MENAFN26112023000045015687ID1107486755