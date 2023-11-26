Further more hostages will be swapped in Israel-Hamas treaty

(MENAFN) As the four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas enters its second day, there are indications of progress in the exchange of hostages between the two parties. The truce, brokered to allow crucial humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip, saw the release of 24 hostages by Hamas on the first day, comprising 13 Israelis, ten individuals from Thailand, and one from the Philippines. In return, Israel freed 39 Palestinians.



The Israeli prison service has now announced preparations for the release of an additional 42 Palestinian prisoners, with Hamas expected to exchange 14 Israeli hostages. The terms of the ceasefire agreement specify that Hamas will release one Israeli hostage for every three Palestinian prisoners freed from Israeli jails. This process is anticipated to continue throughout the four-day truce, resulting in the release of approximately 50 Israeli captives by Hamas and the handover of 150 Palestinians, all of whom are women and children, by Israel.



Notably, Israel has expressed openness to extending the ceasefire, indicating that for every ten hostages released by Hamas, an additional day could be added to the truce. Speaking on the developments, United States President Joe Biden conveyed optimism about the potential extension, stating that he believes "the chances are real" for the truce terms to go beyond the initial four-day period.



The fragile nature of the ceasefire underscores the complex dynamics between Israel and Hamas, with the exchange of hostages serving as a crucial element in ongoing efforts to de-escalate the conflict. As diplomatic efforts continue, the region remains on alert, watching for developments that could either solidify the ceasefire or potentially lead to renewed hostilities.



