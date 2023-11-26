BBC faces fire from Jewish employees

(MENAFN) The BBC is under scrutiny as several Jewish employees express disappointment and frustration after the corporation prohibited its journalists from participating in an upcoming march against antisemitism, according to a report by The Times. The rally, organized by the Campaign Against Antisemitism, is scheduled for Sunday in the United Kingdom capital, with thousands expected to attend. BBC staff working in news and current affairs have reportedly been denied permission to join, with management citing existing guidelines on events deemed political or controversial.



Criticism from employees has been vocal, with one unnamed worker emphasizing the universality of opposing racism, stating, "Racism is racism, and something we should all abhor – but not when it comes to anti-Jewish racism, it seems." The decision has sparked discontent among staff who believe that if the BBC stands against racism universally, participating in a rally against antisemitism should not be an issue.



The report highlights a comparison with the BBC's policy on reporters attending pro-Palestine marches, noting that they have also been barred from such events. However, a source described as a "prominent BBC producer" argued against equating the two, stating, "Antisemitism is not the same as overtly political support for Palestinians." The producer emphasized the distinction between objecting to Israeli political positions and actions and perpetuating antisemitic tropes and Jew hatred.



Another employee expressed surprise at the complexity surrounding the issue, stating, "You would have thought that antisemitism was pretty straightforward. The world has turned on its head." The controversy raises questions about the BBC's approach to addressing different forms of discrimination and the challenges in navigating issues that intersect with politics, public opinion, and longstanding conflicts in the Middle East.



