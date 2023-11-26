Goerge Floyd`s murder gets stabbed in jail

(MENAFN) In a shocking development, Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, was reportedly stabbed by a fellow inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona. According to sources familiar with the incident, the attack occurred on Friday afternoon, resulting in serious injuries for Chauvin.



The United States Bureau of Prisons confirmed an assault at the facility on Friday, without disclosing the victim's name but stating that the injured inmate received "life-saving measures" before being transported to a hospital for treatment. The extent of Chauvin's injuries remains unclear, but reports indicate that he was seriously harmed in the stabbing.



Chauvin, infamous for kneeling on George Floyd's neck for over nine minutes during the fatal encounter, was transferred to the Tucson prison from a maximum-security facility in Minnesota last year. He is serving two concurrent sentences: a 22.5-year conviction for Floyd's murder and a separate 21-year sentence for violating Floyd's civil rights.



The tragic death of George Floyd in police custody, captured on video, ignited a nationwide wave of protests and demonstrations in the summer of 2020. Floyd's final words, "I can't breathe," became a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement, which decried his death as an emblem of systemic racism in policing. The video footage of the incident led to Chauvin's conviction and heightened scrutiny of law enforcement practices.



Floyd's demise occurred during an arrest on suspicion of using a counterfeit USD20 bill at a store in Minneapolis. The incident spurred discussions about police brutality and systemic racism, with medical examiners ruling that the presence of fentanyl and methamphetamine in Floyd's system did not contribute to his death.



As news of the stabbing circulates, it adds another layer of complexity to the narrative surrounding Chauvin and the broader conversation on justice, accountability, and the ongoing challenges in reforming policing practices in the United States. The incident also raises questions about the safety and security of high-profile inmates within the federal prison system.



