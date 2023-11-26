Report underlines SUVs' influence on climate

(MENAFN) A recent report from the Global Fuel Economy Initiative reveals that the significant negative impact of passenger vehicles on the climate could have seen a reduction of more than 30 percent over the past decade. The culprit identified is the global preference for large cars, particularly sport utility vehicles (SUVs), which now constitute over half of all new car sales globally, according to the group. The International Energy Agency, using a slightly different definition, estimates that SUVs make up nearly half of all car sales. Despite technological advancements, the environmental cost of these vehicles has increased, as carbon dioxide emissions are directly tied to fuel consumption in gas-powered cars, resulting in higher emissions proportional to the size and fuel use of SUVs.



The report underscores the critical role of transportation in contributing to climate-warming gases, responsible for approximately one-quarter of such emissions from energy sources. Had consumers continued purchasing vehicles of the same size over the past decade, the environmental impact from SUVs could have been reduced by more than one-third, according to the Global Fuel Economy Initiative, a collaborative effort of cleaner vehicle advocacy groups. The report highlights a missed opportunity for emission reductions, pointing to the global trend of escalating SUV sizes and sales.



One potential solution to mitigate this impact is the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). The transition to cleaner vehicles is exemplified by individuals like George Parrott, a 79-year-old resident of West Sacramento, California. Parrott, who switched to cleaner vehicles in 2004 with the purchase of a Toyota Prius hybrid, has since owned several pure-electric cars, including a Genesis GV60 electric SUV and a Tesla Model 3. The shift towards EVs represents a tangible step in addressing the environmental concerns associated with traditional gas-powered vehicles, offering a more sustainable alternative to curb emissions from the transportation sector.

MENAFN26112023000045015682ID1107486741