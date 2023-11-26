Iran’s inflation falls by 0.6 percent

(MENAFN) As of November 21, concluding the twelfth month of the Iranian calendar, Aban, the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) reported a 44.9 percent average inflation rate for the preceding twelve months.



This represents a modest decrease of 0.6 percent compared to the figure for the twelve months ending in the seventh month.



Within the eighth month, the point-to-point inflation rate for the country was measured at 39.2 percent. This indicates that, on average, families incurred a 39.2 percent increase in expenses for purchasing the same package of commodities and services in that month, in comparison to the corresponding month of the previous year.



Notably, this point-to-point inflation rate remained unchanged from the preceding month.



Furthermore, the SCI disclosed that the average inflation rate for the twelve-month period ending on March 20, 2023, marking the conclusion of the past Iranian calendar year 1401, stood at 45.8 percent.



Comparatively, the inflation rate for the twelve months concluding on March 20, 2022 (end of Iranian calendar year 1400) was reported at 40.2 percent, while that of the Iranian calendar year 1399 was at 36.4 percent.



In a mid-July economic outlook report, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasted a decline in Iran's inflation, which had been reported at 49 percent in 2022.



The projection indicated an expected decrease to 42 percent in 2023, followed by a further decline to 30 percent in 2024.

