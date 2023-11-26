South Korea, China, Japan plan leaders’ summit amid regional challenges

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the foreign ministers of South Korea, China, and Japan convened in the South Korean port city of Busan.



Following their meeting, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin informed reporters that the three nations reached an agreement to conduct a leaders' summit at the earliest and most mutually convenient time.



"We agreed to expedite the necessary preparations," he declared following gathering with his Chinese and Japanese equivalents, without giving a precise time frame.



In 2008, the three nations had committed to conducting trilateral summits annually to enhance regional cooperation. Nevertheless, obstacles such as the COVID-19 pandemic and strained bilateral relations between Japan and South Korea due to historical disputes have impeded the realization of these summits.



"Korea, Japan and China have the potential for massive cooperation. Our three countries are neighbors that can't be separated from one another," Park stated at the beginning of the meetings on Sunday.



The South Korean foreign minister highlighted that discussions with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa primarily centered on addressing the threat posed by North Korea. The two officials condemned North Korea's recent launch of a spy satellite and affirmed their commitment to collaborating on responses to alleged arms deals between Pyongyang and Moscow, as stated by Seoul's foreign ministry.



Nevertheless, ongoing tensions persist over South Korea's insistence that Japan provide financial compensation to individuals who were forcibly subjected to sexual slavery by Japanese troops during World War II, serving as a persistent source of discord in the relationship between the two nations.



Earlier this week, a court in Seoul issued a ruling directing Japan to make financial reparations. In her meeting with Minister Park on Sunday, Kamikawa expressed deep regret over the court's verdict, deeming it "extremely regrettable."

