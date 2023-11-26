Training Base For Throwing Athletics Opens In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The leadership of the European Athletics Association and the
Azerbaijan Athletics Federation have visited the grave of the
National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor.
The officials paid tribute to the memory of the National Leader
by laying wreaths and flowers at his grave, Azernews reports. The memory of the outstanding
ophthalmologist scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also
honored.
Next, the delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs to honor the
memory of the Azerbaijani martyrs who gave their lives in the
struggle for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.
Furthermore, President of the European Athletics Association
Dobromir Karamarinov, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov,
Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva, Deputy Minister of Science and
Education Firudin Gurbanov, Vice-President of the National Olympic
Committee Chingiz Huseynzade, President of the Azerbaijan Athletics
Federation Javid Gurbanov, President of the Balkan Federation
Athletics Slobodan Brankovic and President of the Turkish Athletics
Federation Fatih Cintimar participated in the openning ceremony of
the athletics training base at the stadium of secondary school
number 226 in Amirjan village.
The base has sectors for hammer throw, javelin throw, discus
throw, shot put, long jump and running tracks for athletes.
New office of the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation was also
established as part of the event.
