Kyiv Region Authorities Hand Over 50 Pickup Trucks With Equipment To Mobile Air Defense Groups

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv region, mobile air defense teams are being equipped as over 50 pickup trucks with the necessary equipment have been handed to the military.

That's according to the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko , Ukrinform reports.

"Kyiv region continues to prepare mobile fire groups to fulfill the task set by President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Firty pickup trucks with the necessary equipment have already been handed over to our military. They will have another 20 vehicles in the near future," he said.

Kravchenko also noted that after the latest massive drone attack, the military shared a photo showing the wreckage of downed enemy targets.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to Joint Forces Commander Lieutenant General Serhii Nayev , the number of mobile fire groups is constantly increasing in the Northern operational zone.