Some Western Countries Are Trying To Destabilize Situation Around Azerbaijan's Karabakh - Russia's Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Some Western
countries are trying to destabilize the situation around
Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said,
Trend reports.
According to him, those countries are waging an open fight
against Russia in the region.
"Indeed, a number of countries are still trying to destabilize
the situation around Karabakh, which, by the way, led to the
Azerbaijani side officially declaring that this number of countries
can hardly lay claim to any role as mediators, because they have
taken a one-sided position. And, of course, having taken such a
one-sided position, claiming something is both impossible and
inappropriate," Peskov noted.
He added that Western countries are trying to oust Russia from
the South Caucasus.
“But no one except Russia can act as the guarantor of peace and
stability in the region,” Peskov said.
