Honda initiates recall for specific 2023-2024 Accord, HR-V vehicles

(MENAFN) In response to safety concerns, Honda has initiated a recall for specific 2023-2024 Accord and HR-V vehicles, citing a potential issue with the front seat belt pretensioners. The recall comes after notifications from both Honda and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) highlighted the absence of a crucial component in the pretensioners, which are responsible for securing seat belts in place during a collision. Specifically, the missing rivet that secures the quick connector and wire plate poses an increased risk of injury to occupants during a crash, as the seat belts may not function as intended.



The NHTSA attributes the problem to an assembly error, and more than 300,000 Accords and HR-Vs are potentially affected by this safety issue. The notices published by the NHTSA reveal that as of November 16, Honda has received seven warranty claims related to the faulty pretensioners. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries or fatalities associated with this specific defect.



For consumers affected by the recall, Honda dealers will conduct thorough inspections of the vehicles, and if necessary, replace the seat belt pretensioner assembly at no cost. Individuals who have already incurred expenses for these repairs may also be eligible for reimbursement. Honda anticipates that less than 1% of the potentially affected vehicles will require a full replacement, with the majority expected to be addressed through inspections alone.



Notification letters will be dispatched to registered owners of the affected vehicles starting January 8, 2024. Replacement parts are expected to be available to dealers by the end of the month. In the meantime, concerned consumers can proactively seek inspections at authorized Honda dealers. Additional information about the recall is available on the NHTSA website and Honda's online recall pages. Honda emphasizes its commitment to addressing these safety concerns promptly and ensuring the well-being of its vehicle occupants.

