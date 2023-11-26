Qatar PM, Bulgarian FM Discuss Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman tackled by phone Sunday the latest developments in Gaza with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel.

During the phone conversation, the two officials discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and occupied Palestinian territories, the humanitarian pause deal, release of civilians and the flow of more humanitarian aid into the enclave, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for continuing efforts to stop the war in Gaza, emphasizing that the only guarantee for achieving sustainable peace in the Middle East is to reach a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and the two-state solution.

The Qatari official stressed that the Arab initiative guarantees the establishment of an independent and viable State of Palestine on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and also ensures the Palestinian people's inalienable rights.

He expressed Qatar's hope that the pause deal would lead to a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

On her part, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria expressed her country's gratitude to Qatar for its role in the release of Bulgarian citizens. (end)

sss











