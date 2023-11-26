GPO: Israel Dropped 40,000 Tons Of Explosives On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- The Government Press Office (GPO) in the Gaza Strip reported Sunday that the Israeli occupation forces dropped about 40,000 tons of explosives during the days of the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Head of GPO Salama Maarouf said that the days of temporary truce revealed the extent of the large massacre committed by the occupation.

The occupation's crimes occurred away from the cameras after communication with the outside world was cut off, he mentioned, underlining that the bombs used by the occupation recently had not been used before, and hundreds of dead bodies were buried where they were killed.

The destruction caused by the occupation to infrastructure and homes reflects its desire to make Gaza uninhabitable, he pointed out.

He also denied all the occupation's allegations about Al-Shifa Hospital, which now lacks all capabilities and has become unusable, calling for the establishment of a large field hospital.

On the third day of truce, the Palestinians continue to expose the crimes of the occupation, including recovering dead bodies on the streets and under the rubble.

Today, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) will send a humanitarian aid convoy to the northern and southern regions of Gaza.

More humanitarian aid will enter through the Rafah crossing simultaneously with the release of Israeli prisoners in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli occupation prisons through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The humanitarian truce in Gaza took effect last Friday 7:00 am local time, after more than a month of relentless bombardment by the Israeli occupation forces, which saw no less than 15,000 deaths including 6,150 children, more than 4,000 women, and 36,000 injured. (end)

wab







MENAFN26112023000071011013ID1107486706