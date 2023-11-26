House Legal Committee Hears Expert Views On Agreements With Israel

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -During a meeting held Sunday, headed by MP Ghazi Thneibat, Lower House Legal Committee listened to all points of view on agreements with the Israeli occupation and discussed possibility of submitting a case against the Israeli leaders as war criminals before the International Criminal Court (ICC) through official channels.Additionally, the committee heard opinions and observations of academics and specialists in international and constitutional law about establishing a legal framework to possibly sue the Israeli occupation's leaders in international courts and review deals signed with Israel.Thneibat said the meeting discussed the legal implications of reviewing all agreements signed with the Israeli occupation state.The lawmakers, he noted, also went over possibility of filing lawsuits in international courts against the occupation's leaders for committing war crimes against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.Legal prosecution is not limited only to the aggression against the coastal enclave, but also the herds of Jewish settlers in the West Bank and their aggression against Palestinians there, he pointed out.Additionally, Thneibat said the committee will take into account the Kingdom's high interests and will examine all options.Once the discussions with specialists and experts are completed, he noted the committee will present its recommendations to the Lower House and then to the government.