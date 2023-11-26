Nationwide Sweep Nets 19 Suspected Drug Dealers And Illicit Substances

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) has apprehended 19 individuals involved in drug dealing and sought by authorities throughout the country, leading to the confiscation of a range of illicit substances.A spokesperson for the Public Security Department stated on Sunday that law enforcement officers confiscated approximately 134 palm-sized blocks of hashish, fewer than 100,000 narcotic pills, and less than 1.5 kilograms of crystal meth. Additionally, two illegal firearms were seized during the operations.All cases have been forwarded to the Public Prosecutor of the State Security Court for further legal proceedings.