Nationwide Sweep Nets 19 Suspected Drug Dealers And Illicit Substances

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) has apprehended 19 individuals involved in drug dealing and sought by authorities throughout the country, leading to the confiscation of a range of illicit substances.
A spokesperson for the Public Security Department stated on Sunday that law enforcement officers confiscated approximately 134 palm-sized blocks of hashish, fewer than 100,000 narcotic pills, and less than 1.5 kilograms of crystal meth. Additionally, two illegal firearms were seized during the operations.
All cases have been forwarded to the Public Prosecutor of the State Security Court for further legal proceedings.
MENAFN26112023000117011021ID1107486699
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.