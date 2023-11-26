Key Greek shipping companies cease transporting Russian oil amid US sanction concerns

(MENAFN) Three prominent Greek shipping companies have ceased transporting Russian seaborne oil in recent weeks to sidestep potential sanctions from the United States, as reported by a UK-based news agency on Thursday, citing information from oil traders and shipping data.



Until September and October, Minerva Marine, Thenamaris, and TMS Tankers were actively engaged in shipping Russian oil but have since started to reduce their participation, according to Reuters.



In November and beyond, the three companies also turned down requests to transport Russian crude, as stated by traders who had previously utilized their services, with Reuters noting that it was unable to obtain comments from the shipping companies.



The decision by these Greek firms to withdraw from the trade coincided with increased US restrictions on Russian seaborne oil. While the European Union and G7 nations had set a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian seaborne crude in December 2022, enforcement had not been implemented earlier.



Starting from October, the United States imposed initial sanctions on tanker owners from Turkey and the United Arab Emirates that transported Russian oil exceeding the specified price ceiling. Reuters reported that the US Treasury also issued notices to ship management firms, seeking information on approximately 100 vessels suspected of violating Western restrictions.



Various media reports suggest that following the introduction of Western restrictions on its seaborne crude, Russia has turned to utilizing the so-called 'shadow fleet'—aging tankers owned by shipping companies registered in India, Hong Kong, Seychelles, and other locations where the imposed price restrictions have limited impact, along with non-Western maritime services.

