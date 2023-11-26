One more Epstein victim files lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell

(MENAFN) In a significant legal development, a self-described victim of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking operation, Elizabeth Stein, has filed a lawsuit against Epstein's estate and his partner-in-crime, Ghislaine Maxwell. The lawsuit, filed in the Supreme Court of New York, details a harrowing narrative of alleged abuse, stalking, and manipulation that spans several years and resulted in Stein's suicide attempts, multiple hospitalizations, and a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).



According to the filing, Stein became ensnared in what the suit describes as Epstein and Maxwell's "decades-long organized scheme to procure young females for their own sexual pleasure and that of their friends and acquaintances, many of them high government officials and corporate titans," spanning the years 1994 to 1997. The lawsuit outlines Stein's initial encounter with Maxwell while interning with designer Henri Bendel, whose boutique was owned by Epstein's benefactor and Limited Brands CEO Les Wexner.



Allegedly, Maxwell lured Stein into their orbit by requesting her assistance at the store and subsequently pressured her into a disturbing encounter, ultimately leading to a threesome. The lawsuit details the manipulation tactics employed by the couple, including flattery, gifts, false promises of career advancement, and financial incentives. Stein contends that she felt powerless to resist their advances, especially after Maxwell allegedly got her fired for rejecting a promotion secured by Maxwell and subsequently followed her to her next position.



The legal action portrays a distressing pattern of alleged abuse and coercion, claiming that Epstein and Maxwell systematically "shamed her when she refused their favors and overtures" and engaged in stalking with the malicious intent of exploiting her for sexual purposes. The lawsuit sheds light on the psychological toll inflicted on Stein, asserting that she suffered immense trauma as a result of the pair's actions.



This latest lawsuit adds to the legal challenges faced by Ghislaine Maxwell and the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, further bringing to light the disturbing details of their alleged sex trafficking operation and its profound impact on the lives of the victims. As the legal proceedings unfold, the case contributes to the broader conversation surrounding accountability for those involved in such egregious offenses.



